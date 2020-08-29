Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana Congress holds protests against Centre’s decision to conduct NEET, JEE

Haryana Congress holds protests against Centre’s decision to conduct NEET, JEE

The main opposition party in Haryana, the Congress, and its youth wing NSUI on Friday staged protests at Bhiwani, Hisar, Sirsa, Rohtak and other cities against the...

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 01:31 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Haryana Congress chief spokesman Bajrang Das Garg addressing the protesters in Hisar on Friday. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The main opposition party in Haryana, the Congress, and its youth wing NSUI on Friday staged protests at Bhiwani, Hisar, Sirsa, Rohtak and other cities against the Centre’s decision to conduct National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical colleges and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (mains) for engineering aspirants amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Haryana Congress’ chief spokesman Bajrang Das Garg led the protest march in Hisar while other key party leaders, including Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Deepender Hooda, Kiran Choudhry, Kuldeep Bishnoi and Kumari Selja, who is in home quarantine, remained away from this protest.

Garg said the central government was adamant on conducting the NEET and JEE by putting the students’ lives at risk.

“Why isn’t the government paying heed to various stakeholders’ requests to postpone the exams due to rise in Covid-19 cases across the state. We are only requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to postpone these tests until the situation improves,” he added.



Similar protests were held in Haryana’s most-affected districts of Faridabad and Gurugram, where 40 examination centres have been set up for NEET which will be held on September 13.

Former Tigaon MLA Lalit Nagar, who led the protest in Faridabad, said, “The state government suspended the assembly session in just one day, despite adhering to safety guidelines. But the central government has decided to conduct these examinations while ignoring the virus spread,” he added.

A student from Rohtak, Naveen Sharma, said they tried hard to convey it to the central government to postpone the exams, but to no avail. “Who will be responsible if one infected student appears at the exam centre?” he asked.

However, Anamika from Rohtak said the government should conduct their exams so that their worries can end.

“We don’t want to lose an academic year. If a soldier can perform his duty on the border amid Covid-19, why can’t we appear in an exam for three hours,” she said.

Preparing to hold exams of college, varsity students

Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal has said that the higher education department is preparing to conduct online or offline examination of the students. He said necessary arrangements will be made for conducting examinations in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Welcoming the Supreme Court verdict regarding the examinations of final year students, Kanwar Pal said now, as per the plans of University Grants Commission (UGC), the universities and colleges of various states will have to conduct examinations by September 30, 2020.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Aug 29, 2020 02:14 IST
State positive on reopening gyms, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray tells owners
Aug 29, 2020 02:08 IST
Passengers’ body demands halts at stations beyond Maharashtra’s Kalyan city for essential workers to commute
Aug 29, 2020 02:19 IST
Himachal’s Covid-19 tally rises to 5,637; 3,000 cases reported in August alone
Aug 29, 2020 02:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.