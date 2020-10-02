Sections
Haryana Congress leaders to meet in Delhi ahead of Rahul Gandhi visit

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Kumari Selja said Congress MPs, ex-MPs, MLAs, and senior party leaders will be present in Saturday’s meeting.

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 20:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Rahul Gandhi will visit Haryana on October 5 to extend support to farmers against the controversial farm laws. (PTI)

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Kumari Selja on Friday said a meeting of state party leaders will be held in Delhi on Saturday, ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s October 5 visit to the state. In a statement, the HPCC chief said the former national president of the Congress, Rahul Gandhi will visit Haryana to extend support to farmers against the controversial farm laws. She said Congress MPs, ex-MPs, MLAs, and senior party leaders will be present in Saturday’s meeting. The HPCC chief on Friday held a tractor rally and protest against the farm legislations at Mahendergarh.

