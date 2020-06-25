Sections
Haryana cops open fire in Jalandhar, arrest 2 without informing local police

A local police team that rushed to the spot found that a team led by Vijay Kumar, Kaithal CIA wing in-charge, conducted a raid to nab a proclaimed offender and his associate

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 01:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jalandhar

Panic gripped a busy market near Bhagat Singh Chowk locality of the Jalandhar city on Tuesday afternoon when some persons, later identified as Haryana Police personnel, opened fire and took two men in their custody.

The incident occurred around 3pm. A local police team that rushed to the spot found that a team led by Vijay Kumar, Kaithal CIA wing in-charge, conducted a raid to nab a proclaimed offender (PO) and his associate. The cops from the neighbouring state did not inform the local police about this.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP investigation) Gurmeet Singh said the Haryana cops arrested Ajay Kumar, a resident of Kaithal, and Karamjeet Singh of Jalandhar. He said Ajay was wanted by the Kaithal police in a case of jumping of parole while Karamjit was nabbed for sheltering him.

“They fired one round to puncture the tyre of the car in which Ajay and Karamjeet were sitting to prevent them from fleeing.



We are looking into the matter to take legal action against the team of cops as Jalandhar they did not keep the local police in loop,” the DCP added.

