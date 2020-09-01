Haryana Covid tally hits new high with 1,694 cases

While the death toll mounted to 706, the cumulative number of people so far found Covid-19 positive has risen to 66,426. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Seventeen people died from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Haryana on Tuesday and in the last 24 hours, the virus infected 1,694 people across all 22 districts, the health bulletin said.

The infection claimed three lives in Panchkula, while two people each died in Sirsa, Kurukshetra, Karnal and Faridabad districts. One fatality each was reported in Rewari, Panipat, Ambala, Hisar, Yamunanagar and Palwal.

While the death toll mounted to 706, the cumulative number of people so far found Covid-19 positive has risen to 66,426.

Panchkula reported 98 new cases, Ambala 78, Yamunanagar 83, Kurukshetra 84 and Karnal 141 cases, an indication of the infection spreading fast in northern districts of the state.

As per the bulletin, Gurugram logged 196 new infections, Faridabad 132, Sonepat 130, Rewari 79, Rohtak 59, Panipat 161, Hisar 98, Palwal 19, Mahendergarh 57, Jhajjar 31, Bhiwani 37, Nuh 16, Sirsa 60, Fatehabad 24, Kaithal 53, Jind 37 and Charkhi Dadri 21.

The state saw 1,163 recoveries in the last 24 hours, which took the number of those cured of Covid to 53,835.

The number of active Covid-19 cases rose to 11,885. The doubling rate in Haryana was 34 days on Tuesday and the tests per million count stood at 46,263.

Meanwhile, an official on Tuesday said that BJP’s former Fatehabad district vice-president Ramesh Singla succumbed to the virus.

‘Khattar is feeling better’

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who has been undergoing treatment at Medanta hospital in Gurugram for the past eight days, “is well rested and has no fever”.

In a medical bulletin issued by the hospital on Tuesday, medical superintendent Dr AK Dubey said that symptomatically, the chief minister is feeling better.

He said that CM is being examined twice a day by a team of specialists under Dr Sushila Kataria with inputs from teams from AIIMS, PGIMS Rohtak and civil surgeon, Gurugram.

“His appetite has improved and he is doing physical exercises routinely along with walking,” Dr Dubey added.