Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala tests positive for Covid-19

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus, adding that he was asymptomatic and feeling alright.

Chautala, a JJP leader, urged people who had met him during the past week to get themselves tested.

“My Covid-19 test report has returned positive. There are no symptoms like fever, but as the report is positive, I am self-isolating,” he said in a message on Twitter.

Earlier, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, some ministers, assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta and a few legislators and MPs from the state had also contracted the infection and later recovered.