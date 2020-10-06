Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala tests positive for Covid-19

Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala tests positive for Covid-19

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus, adding that he was asymptomatic and feeling alright.Chautala, a JJP...

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 17:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, HT Correspondent

Dushyant Chautala (HT file photo)

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus, adding that he was asymptomatic and feeling alright.

Chautala, a JJP leader, urged people who had met him during the past week to get themselves tested.

“My Covid-19 test report has returned positive. There are no symptoms like fever, but as the report is positive, I am self-isolating,” he said in a message on Twitter.

Earlier, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, some ministers, assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta and a few legislators and MPs from the state had also contracted the infection and later recovered.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bhima Koregaon Commission gets 7th extension; to submit report before Dec 31
Oct 06, 2020 16:54 IST
‘Nitish Kumar is the leader’: BJP’s harsh rebuttal to Chirag Paswan claim
Oct 06, 2020 16:25 IST
At farmer rally, Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM Modi over Air India One
Oct 06, 2020 16:23 IST
Ex-IPS officer, accused in Assam police job scam, nabbed on Indo-Nepal border
Oct 06, 2020 16:56 IST

latest news

Know why Naman Pachori is a role model for entrepreneurs
Oct 06, 2020 17:18 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: At farmer rally, Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM Modi over Air India One and all the latest news
Oct 06, 2020 17:14 IST
Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala tests positive for Covid-19
Oct 06, 2020 17:19 IST
When will Chris Morris be fit to play? RCB captain Kohli gives an update
Oct 06, 2020 17:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.