Haryana EC begins process of updating electoral rolls

The Haryana State Election Commission has started the process of updating electoral rolls ahead of the general elections of municipal corporation, municipal council and municipal committee bypolls. State election commissioner Dalip Singh said the last date for disposal of appeals by the concerned deputy commissioners is November 19 and final publication of ward-wise electoral rolls will be done on November 27.

The general elections for municipal corporation of Ambala, Panchkula and Sonepat; municipal council of Rewari and municipal committee of Bass, Sisai and Uklana (Hisar), Dharuhera (Rewari), Sampla (Rohtak), Ismailabad (Kurukshetra), Sadhaura (Yamuna Nagar) will be held in the near future. Besides, bypolls of various wards are also expected.

“If any person intends to get his name included in the electoral rolls of concerned municipality, he will have to first get his name included in the electoral rolls of respective assembly constituency otherwise it will not be included in the electoral rolls of municipality,” Singh said.