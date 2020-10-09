Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana EC begins process of updating electoral rolls

Haryana EC begins process of updating electoral rolls

The last date for disposal of appeals by the concerned deputy commissioners is November 19 and final publication of ward-wise electoral rolls will be done on November 27.

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 18:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Haryana State Election Commission has started the process of updating electoral rolls ahead of the general elections of municipal corporation, municipal council and municipal committee bypolls. State election commissioner Dalip Singh said the last date for disposal of appeals by the concerned deputy commissioners is November 19 and final publication of ward-wise electoral rolls will be done on November 27.

The general elections for municipal corporation of Ambala, Panchkula and Sonepat; municipal council of Rewari and municipal committee of Bass, Sisai and Uklana (Hisar), Dharuhera (Rewari), Sampla (Rohtak), Ismailabad (Kurukshetra), Sadhaura (Yamuna Nagar) will be held in the near future. Besides, bypolls of various wards are also expected.

“If any person intends to get his name included in the electoral rolls of concerned municipality, he will have to first get his name included in the electoral rolls of respective assembly constituency otherwise it will not be included in the electoral rolls of municipality,” Singh said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India test-fires Rudram 1, its first anti-radiation missile to kill enemy radars
Oct 09, 2020 17:06 IST
Pakistan blocks Chinese app TikTok over vulgar content: Report
Oct 09, 2020 18:13 IST
Rajasthan temple priest tried to stop encroachment, burnt to death
Oct 09, 2020 18:22 IST
Elghar Parishad case: NIA files charge sheet against eight accused
Oct 09, 2020 18:22 IST

latest news

370 FIRs registered for immigration fraud in Haryana: Anil Vij
Oct 09, 2020 18:28 IST
Haryana EC begins process of updating electoral rolls
Oct 09, 2020 18:26 IST
Megan Thee Stallion launches scholarship fund for women of colour
Oct 09, 2020 18:23 IST
New India-UK defence pact reflects policy shift in London
Oct 09, 2020 18:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.