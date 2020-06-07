Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana edu board not to announce Class 10 results today

Haryana edu board not to announce Class 10 results today

The board clarified in an official press note that the results would not be announced due to some technical reasons

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 23:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on Sunday evening rolled back its decision to announce Class 10 examination results of 3.38 lakh students.

Board chairman Jagbir Singh had earlier said that the results would be declared on Monday, but later in the evening, the board clarified in an official press note that the results would not be announced due to some technical reasons.

“We will announce results after students opting for medical and non-medical stream in Class 11 appear for their pending science exam. Other students’ results will be evaluated on the basis of average marks scored by them in the four exams that they had appeared for,” he added.

