Haryana farmers can pay coop loan instalments by June 30

Haryana farmers can pay coop loan instalments by June 30

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 00:11 IST

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 00:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Representational photo

The state government has given an opportunity to farmers who have not been able to pay their co-operative loan instalments till March 31 to pay the dues till June 30.

Meanwhile, Haryana’s additional chief secretary, agriculture, Sanjeev Kaushal on Friday released six working group reports of Haryana Kisan and Agricultural Costs and Prices Commission.

Kaushal said the reports included working group report on promotion of organic farming in Haryana, working group report on promotion of mushroom cultivation in Haryana, working group report on maize cultivation in Haryana, Proceedings of the Workshop on Growing of Poplar Yield: Bottlenecks and Policy Issues.

Besides this, working group report on promotion of organic farming in Haryana and working group report on maize cultivation in Haryana, were released in Hindi languages. He said these publications were highly useful for the benefit of the farmers and also important for implementation of the recommendations from these publications by the agriculture and allied departments for progress of agriculture in Haryana.



