Haryana gave Rs 50L aid, job to 300 kin of fallen soldiers in 6 yrs

The state government gives Rs 50 lakh ex gratia grant to the bravehearts of the armed and paramilitary forces besides government jobs to their kin. (FILE PHOTO)

Even as the ex gratia grants given to the next of kin of fallen soldiers differ significantly from one state to another, Haryana has been kind in supporting families of those killed in action generously.

The state government gives Rs 50 lakh ex gratia grant to the bravehearts of the armed and paramilitary forces besides government jobs to their kin.

As per the official records, ever since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in Haryana in October 2014, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government has given jobs to nearly 300 dependents of slain soldiers on compassionate grounds.

Haryana has at least three lakh ex-servicemen and their dependents’ number is about 8.75 lakh.

According to Raja Sekhar Vundru, principal secretary (sainik and ardh sainik welfare department), every tenth soldier of the Indian Army is from Haryana.

“Haryana is probably one of the few states where Rs 50 lakh is given as ex gratia relief to next of kin of the martyrs,” Vundru said.

The state government offers Class-2 posts to the dependents of Haryana-origin Class-1 and Class-2 rank officers of the armed and paramilitary forces killed in action.

Earlier, the government had been rehabilitating their kin with Class-3 and Class-4 posts under a 2014 policy.

The Haryana government had in March 2017 increased the compensation (Rs 50 lakh) with retrospective effect (1.11.2016) even to the family members of the central paramilitary forces’ personnel who die in war or action against terrorists.

The government had widened the scope of payment of ex gratia by including contingencies such as death during internal security duty, operations, election duty, duties during natural calamities and rescue operations.

The government also gives to all eligible soldiers Rs 35 lakh each in case of 75% disability sustained during war or action against terrorists; Rs 25 lakh if the disability is 50% to 74% and Rs 15 lakh if the disability is between 25% and 49%.

This financial aid is given to the soldiers who were residents of Haryana at the time of joining the service, the March 6, 2017 notification says.

Haryana also gives Rs 30 lakh aid to family of police personnel who die in the line of duty.

The official said after bringing the ex gratia for kin of paramilitary personnel killed in action on a par with the army, the power to sanction Rs 50 lakh relief has been delegated to the deputy commissioners so that there is no delay in transit of documents from district office to headquarters and vice versa.

“It was done in view of defence and paramilitary authorities taking some time to issue necessary documentation in cases of death due to enemy action, terrorist encounters and IED blasts,” another official said.