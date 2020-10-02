Sections
Haryana gets a water testing lab on wheels

It is equipped with features such as GPS, and can measure different water quality parameters such as pH, alkalinity, dissolved solids, hardness, residual chlorine, zink, nitrite, fluoride, turbidity and micro-biological test of water samples.

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 18:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar launching a mobile water testing laboratory in Panchkula on Friday. Also seen in the picture is Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta. (HT PHOTO)

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday launched a Rs 99-lakh mobile water testing laboratory that is fully equipped with the latest multi-parameter systems to determine the quality of potable water.

The van will be stationed at the state water testing laboratory in Karnal but its area of operation will stretch throughout the state. It is equipped with features such as GPS, and can measure different water quality parameters such as pH, alkalinity, dissolved solids, hardness, residual chlorine, zink, nitrite, fluoride, turbidity and micro-biological test of water samples. The objective of this facility is to provide easy access for water testing in remote locations of the state and also help identify the water-quality problems on the spot.

‘Swachhta Pakhwada’ launched

The CM also launched the ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’, a two-week cleanliness drive, from Panchkula. The focus of the drive this time would be on cleaning sewerage systems and ponds.

After paying tributes to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries, Khattar urged people, especially the youth, to take a pledge to keep their surroundings clean. Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta was also present on the occasion.

