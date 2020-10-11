Haryana government to open two more coaching centres under Super-100 programme

Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal on Sunday said two more coaching centres will be opened in the state under the Super-100 programme to prepare government school students for competitive examinations.

As many as 25 students of Haryana having government school background made it to the IITs in the recently held competitive examinations after undergoing coaching at the Super-100 programme coaching centres in Panchkula and Rewari.

The education minister said looking at the increasing interest of students and results in the competitive examinations, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has given approval to open two more coaching centres.

The state government had started Super-100 programme in 2018 to prepare students of government schools to get admission in higher educational institutions after Class 10.

He said in the last six years under the leadership of CM Khattar, the state government had introduced several reforms in the field of education that have not only improved the standards at government schools but also increased the interest of students in government schools.