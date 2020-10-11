Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana government to open two more coaching centres under Super-100 programme

Haryana government to open two more coaching centres under Super-100 programme

The state government had started Super-100 programme in 2018 to prepare students of government schools to get admission in higher educational institutions after Class 10.

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 17:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal on Sunday said two more coaching centres will be opened in the state under the Super-100 programme to prepare government school students for competitive examinations.

As many as 25 students of Haryana having government school background made it to the IITs in the recently held competitive examinations after undergoing coaching at the Super-100 programme coaching centres in Panchkula and Rewari.

The education minister said looking at the increasing interest of students and results in the competitive examinations, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has given approval to open two more coaching centres.

The state government had started Super-100 programme in 2018 to prepare students of government schools to get admission in higher educational institutions after Class 10.

He said in the last six years under the leadership of CM Khattar, the state government had introduced several reforms in the field of education that have not only improved the standards at government schools but also increased the interest of students in government schools.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pak politicises FATF, hires top lobbying firm for a US bailout from grey list
Oct 11, 2020 16:34 IST
SVAMITVA scheme can become a game-changer | Opinion
Oct 11, 2020 17:07 IST
SRH vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020: Khaleel gets Buttler to leave RR struggling
Oct 11, 2020 17:50 IST
BJP releases list of 46 candidates for second phase of Bihar elections
Oct 11, 2020 17:55 IST

latest news

BJP releases list of 46 candidates for second phase of Bihar elections
Oct 11, 2020 17:55 IST
HT Chandigarh Our Take: We need to act now to save juvenile delinquents
Oct 11, 2020 17:49 IST
Amit Sial: My career was dying out, OTT saved me
Oct 11, 2020 17:49 IST
Amul wishes Amitabh Bachchan on 78th birthday with a lovely video. Watch
Oct 11, 2020 17:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.