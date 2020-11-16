Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana governor tests positive for Covid, in Mohali Fortis ICU

Haryana governor tests positive for Covid, in Mohali Fortis ICU

Satyadev Narayan Arya was admitted on Monday after testing positive for Covid-19 on Sunday

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 15:37 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Shri Satyadev Narayan Arya, Hon'ble Governor of Haryana calls on Punjab Governor and Administrator, UT, Chandigarh Shri V.P. Singh Badnore at Punjab Raj Bhavan, Chandigarh on 18.09.2018.

Chandigarh@hindustantimes.com

Haryana governor Satyadev Narayan Arya was admitted to Fortis Hospital here on Monday after testing positive for Covid-19.

Arya, 83, had chest infection and was tested on Sunday evening.

A senior doctor at Fortis said the governor was admitted on Monday after he tested positive for Covid-19. He is suffering from a lung infection and is in the intensive care unit.

Another official said samples of Arya’s family members and staff will also be tested and his close contacts have been asked to isolate themselves immediately.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Malabar exercise that upsets China is a tectonic shift in power balance
Nov 16, 2020 14:46 IST
Govt sets Oct 2021 deadline for digital media to reduce foreign funding to 26%
Nov 16, 2020 15:05 IST
No lockdown in Delhi even as Covid-19 cases go up, says Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain
Nov 16, 2020 14:07 IST
India shaped debate on need for transparency in connectivity projects: Jaishankar
Nov 16, 2020 14:52 IST

latest news

Free press ‘soul of democracy’, says Prakash Javadekar
Nov 16, 2020 15:42 IST
Master teaser sets a new record, registers 2 million likes
Nov 16, 2020 15:38 IST
Diesel sales fall 5 per cent in November after reaching pre-Covid levels in October
Nov 16, 2020 15:34 IST
75% ICU beds in Gurugram now reserved for Covid-19 cases
Nov 16, 2020 15:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.