Haryana governor tests positive for Covid, in Mohali Fortis ICU

Haryana governor Satyadev Narayan Arya was admitted to Fortis Hospital here on Monday after testing positive for Covid-19.

Arya, 83, had chest infection and was tested on Sunday evening.

A senior doctor at Fortis said the governor was admitted on Monday after he tested positive for Covid-19. He is suffering from a lung infection and is in the intensive care unit.

Another official said samples of Arya’s family members and staff will also be tested and his close contacts have been asked to isolate themselves immediately.