Haryana govt asks DEOs to clear pending files of private schools

The Haryana government has issued guidelines for granting recognition, permission and no objection certificates to private schools in state.

The state government has instructed all district education officers (DEOs) to clear pending files of private schools within 20 days.

An official spokesperson said various issues related to recognition, permission and no-objection certificates of private schools were discussed in a meeting chaired by the director of secondary education department here on Thursday.

The instructions have been given to all DEOs that the cases of granting recognition, permission and no objection certificates to private schools should be accepted through online mode only.

Files submitted by hand will not be considered, he added. The spokesperson said the DEOs have been directed to inspect the concerned school and send all documents to the directorate of school education through e-office or online. Managers or owners of private schools will not be entertained in the directorate or in the office of the district education officer.