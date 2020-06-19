Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana govt caps Covid-19 test price at Rs 2,400

Haryana govt caps Covid-19 test price at Rs 2,400

Asks pvt labs to revise rate after taking into account experts’ advice, cost of kits and consumables

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 19:17 IST

By HT Correspondent,

ICMR had in March capped the single test charges by private labs at Rs 4,500. Since RT-PCR testing kits are now being manufactured in India and are readily available, the medical research body asked the state to negotiate and fix mutually agreeable price for the test. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Private laboratories in Haryana will not charge more than Rs 2,400 for a real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test for detection of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

An order to this effect was issued by the additional chief secretary, health, Rajeev Arora, on Friday. The revised test rates came into force with immediate effect. The private labs had been charging Rs 4,500 for the said test.

“In exercise of the powers under the Epidemic Diseases Act, the state government directs that no private laboratory should charge any amount more than Rs 2,400 for the RT-PCR test for Covid-19, including taxes, cost involved in pick up, packing and transportation of samples, documentation and reporting,” the order reads.

Arora said there were 12 government and seven private laboratories which were approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for testing the samples for detection of the virus. ICMR had in March capped the single test charges by private labs at Rs 4,500.



However, since RT-PCR testing kits are now being manufactured in India and are readily available, the medical research body asked the state to negotiate and fix mutually agreeable price for the test.

As per the advice of experts, including recommendations of the committee under Dr VK Paul, member, NITI Aayog, and taking into account the cost of kits and consumables, the state government on Friday ordered a downward price revision for the test.

Arora said all testing protocols as laid down by ICMR and the central government will have to be followed by the private laboratories.

“The private labs will share the data pertaining to the tests results with state government and ICMR on real-time basis. At the time of sampling, the identification, address and verified mobile number of the person, who is being tested, must be noted for record as per the sample referral form. The data should be uploaded on the RT-PCR app at the time of taking the sample. The test report should be communicated to the patient immediately after the testing is complete,” the order mentioned.

Arora said a positive test report should be immediately communicated to the civil surgeon of the district concerned through e-mail.

“The private laboratories have been instructed to maintain utmost confidentiality about the patient’s details. These labs have also been ordered to preserve the RT-PCR machine generated data and graphs for future verification by the state government,” he added.

