Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana govt considering legal provisions against ‘love jihad’: Khattar

Haryana govt considering legal provisions against ‘love jihad’: Khattar

Citing the recent murder of a student in Faridabad’s Ballabhgarh, Khattar said the incident is being linked to “love jihad”.

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 19:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh/Karnal

(HT File)

A day after Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced his government will bring a law against “love jihad”, his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar said his government is also considering legal provisions against it to ensure “the guilty cannot escape”.

Citing the recent murder of a student in Faridabad’s Ballabhgarh, Khattar said the incident is being linked to “love jihad”. Last week, a 21-year-old student, Nikita, was shot dead outside her college in Ballabhgarh. The victim’s father alleged that the accused was pressuring her to convert to Islam in order to marry him. The Haryana government has set up a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.

Speaking to reporters in Karnal, Khattar said, “This (Ballabhgarh) incident needs to be strongly condemned. It is being seen linked with the love jihad issue. The Centre and the state government are looking into this issue and legal advice is being taken so that such incidents are not repeated. Legal provisions are being contemplated so that the guilty cannot escape and no innocent person is punished.”

Earlier in the day, Haryana home minister Anil Vij tweeted the state government “is contemplating a law against love jihad”.

Reiterating that the state government is concerned about the murder, Vij said attempts are being made for religious conversion across the country through “love-jihad”. “In the Faridabad case too, the family has alleged that the accused had mounted pressure for religious conversion. This is not acceptable and therefore we will have to think about it,” Vij tweeted.

He said, “We will discuss this issue with all political parties and public after which a decision will be taken.” Vij said the SIT set up to investigate the murder will also probe the conversion angle and if there is a conspiracy regarding religious conversion via ‘love-jihad” in Haryana.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
Nov 01, 2020 19:49 IST
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Nov 01, 2020 18:13 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score: Gill, Tripathi score briskly after early blow
Nov 01, 2020 20:14 IST
Another stimulus package in the offing? Finance secretary responds
Nov 01, 2020 19:01 IST

latest news

Ahmed, Azam lead Pakistan to 6-wicket win over Zimbabwe
Nov 01, 2020 20:13 IST
Fake army recruitment racket busted in Pune
Nov 01, 2020 20:03 IST
Auto sales show signs of rebound as carmakers see spike in monthly sales
Nov 01, 2020 20:01 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score: Gill, Tripathi score briskly after early blow
Nov 01, 2020 20:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.