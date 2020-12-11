Sections
Haryana govt directs registered cooperative societies to upload records on website

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 16:28 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, Chandigarh

The process of uploading data of all cooperative group housing societies and cooperative house building societies, which number around 1,200, is underway. (PTI (Representative Image))

The Haryana government has directed all cooperative societies registered in the state to upload their records on a web portal to ensure transparency in operations and facilitate common people, an official said on Friday.

The process of uploading data of all cooperative group housing societies and cooperative house building societies, which number around 1,200, is underway, he said.

Data of about 400 such societies has already been uploaded on rcsharyana.gov.in, he added.



According to Kaushal, the availability of data online would not only bring more transparency in operations, but would also help in resolving disputes.

It would also facilitate common people wanting to buy or rent a plot or flat in these societies as they would be able to access all basic details about the societies through the portal.

Kaushal said that under the Haryana Cooperative Societies Act, 1984, action would be taken against the office-bearers of the Managing Committees of those societies, which fail to upload their data within the given time. The department would also stop providing any service to such societies, he added. There are a total of 18,200 cooperative societies registered in the state, of which 10,500 are functional, the statement said.

These include Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS), Cooperative Labour and Constructions Societies, Cooperative Group Housing Societies, Cooperative House Building Societies and Cooperative Transport Societies.

