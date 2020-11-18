Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana govt gives portable weighing machines to Karnal, Gurugram DTOs

Haryana govt gives portable weighing machines to Karnal, Gurugram DTOs

Portable weighing machines were provided to the district transport officers (DTOs) of Karnal and Gurugram by the Haryana government on Tuesday. CM Manohar Lal Khattar, who...

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 01:58 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar presiding over a review meeting in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Portable weighing machines were provided to the district transport officers (DTOs) of Karnal and Gurugram by the Haryana government on Tuesday. CM Manohar Lal Khattar, who presided over a meeting of DTOs of all 22 districts, said these machines would help keeping tabs on the overloaded vehicles. Khattar said initially, 45 weighing machines have been purchased by the transport department. “If this experiment proves successful, more such machines would be bought,” he added.

The chief minister directed DTOs to implement a “faceless and cashless” system.

He said that the state government has not only transferred 250 employees of the transport department, but also circulated a list of undesirable contact men following which their access has been completely blocked.

He said that DTOs should make best use of technology and other digital equipment like CCTV cameras in their offices to keep a close vigil on the movement of the people entering their offices. Apart from this, separate registers should be maintained to keep the details of visitors entering their offices. He also asked the officers to maintain secrecy while conducting raids.

On complaints regarding the entry of overloaded vehicles carrying goods and mining material from other states, Khattar said that regular checking be conducted at the interstate borders to check overloaded vehicles coming from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Narendra Modi dials Joe Biden, discusses shared concerns and priorities
Nov 18, 2020 00:39 IST
‘Stressful relations’: Jaishankar analyses China ties, then some advice
Nov 17, 2020 23:20 IST
Indo-US ties will pick up, Joe Biden no stranger to India: S Jaishankar
Nov 17, 2020 23:11 IST
Financially troubled startup helped power Trump campaign
Nov 18, 2020 00:19 IST

latest news

Life hack: video shows how to turn a purse into a ‘backpack’. Watch
Nov 18, 2020 02:00 IST
Joe Biden fears more Covid-19 deaths as Donald Trump holds up
Nov 18, 2020 01:56 IST
Haryana govt gives portable weighing machines to Karnal, Gurugram DTOs
Nov 18, 2020 01:58 IST
In a first, farmer sues traders under new law, gets dues
Nov 18, 2020 01:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.