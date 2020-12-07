Sections
Haryana govt initiates payment to CHB for construction of IT Park flats

CHB will be constructing these luxury flats for the officials and MLAs of Punjab and Haryana at the Rajiv Gandhi Chandigarh Technology Park.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 00:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Haryana government has informed the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) that it has started the process of partial payment for the construction of high-end flats for its officials and MLAs.

CHB will be constructing these luxury flats for the officials and MLAs of Punjab and Haryana at the Rajiv Gandhi Chandigarh Technology Park.

For starting the construction of the flats, CHB had recently written to both Punjab and Haryana governments for releasing their share of 25% payment.

While Punjab, so far, has not responded to the CHB letter, Haryana has stated that it has initiated the process and the department concerned is working on releasing the funds.

In September last year, CHB had sought opinion from both the governments for buying these flats for their officials in the IT Park. In addition to Punjab and Haryana governments, PGIMER had also expressed willingness to buy flats in the project.

The housing board is expected to construct 10 towers with 28 flats each having a base price of Rs 2 crore for each flat. All the three agencies are expected to pay Rs 66 crore each for their share of the flats. The project is to come up on 6.73 acres of land.

