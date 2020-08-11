Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana govt makes training plan for employees to enhance efficiency

Haryana govt makes training plan for employees to enhance efficiency

For the training, Haryana Institute of Public Administration (HIPA) will be the apex training institute. An audio-video wing along with the studio will be set up in HIPA for imparting the training.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 13:33 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Chandigarh

Keshni Anand Arora, Haryana Chief Secretary said a web-portal will be prepared in the training cell, which will include information related to monitoring, reporting, feedback and analysis of the training programmes. (Sachit Khanna/HT file photo)

The Haryana government has made a plan to train its employees to enhance their efficiency and make them familiar with the latest techniques in the next two years, according to an official statement here.

For the training, Haryana Institute of Public Administration (HIPA) will be the apex training institute. An audio-video wing along with the studio will be set up in HIPA for imparting the training.

Keshni Anand Arora, Haryana Chief Secretary said a web-portal will be prepared in the training cell, which will include information related to monitoring, reporting, feedback and analysis of the training programmes. To ensure a fruitful training, resource person will also be called and the training will be imparted through online and offline modes.

“Chief Secretary has instructed all the heads of departments to draw a plan regarding the training to be given to the employees and to appoint nodal officers for the training. In addition, the departments have also been asked to identify ‘Master Trainers’ for providing in-house training,” the statement said.



Arora further instructed all universities to coordinate with HIPA so that their institutes can facilitate training. She asserted that in-service and retired officers should also be included for training officers and employees.

She added that the training branch of the Chief Secretary’s Office will act as the nodal department and will issue guidelines to all departments/training institutes regarding preparations of training manuals, annual training plans and perspective plans.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

NEP’s proposal to make board exams easy will not address issue of rote learning: Manish Sisodia
Aug 11, 2020 13:49 IST
BPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply for 119 vacancies for lecturer till September 4, check details
Aug 11, 2020 13:43 IST
Pranab Mukherjee on ventilator support after surgery, remains critical
Aug 11, 2020 13:48 IST
Haryana govt makes training plan for employees to enhance efficiency
Aug 11, 2020 13:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.