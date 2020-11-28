Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana govt mulls free android tablets for government school students

Haryana govt mulls free android tablets for government school students

The tablet device will be distributed on the lines of library scheme under which they will be the property of government.

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 23:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

(Representative image)

The Haryana government is planning to provide free android tablets to students of government schools amid the Covid-19 pandemic. An official spokesman said the plan to provide devices to students of classes 8,9, 10, 11 and 12 of government schools belonging to all categories is under consideration of the state government. This will help students take advantage of digital education, the spokesman said.

The tablet device will be distributed on the lines of library scheme under which they will be the property of government. The device will be issued to the students and they will have to return it after passing Class 12.

The device will have different types of pre-loaded content such as tests, videos and other materials as well as digital books, which will be as per the courses of government schools. This will not only facilitate studying different topics at home but students will be able to receive online education and take online exams as well, the spokesman said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hyderabad under new Nizam, time to end it, says Yogi Adityanath
Nov 28, 2020 22:48 IST
SII to apply for emergency authorisation of Covid-19 vaccine in 2 weeks
Nov 28, 2020 20:43 IST
‘His state ranks 28 on development’: KCR jabs CM Yogi Adityanath
Nov 28, 2020 21:48 IST
India, Maldives, Sri Lanka to step up intelligence-sharing to fight terror
Nov 28, 2020 23:23 IST

latest news

Can vaccinate all of Delhi in a month: Satyendar Jain
Nov 28, 2020 23:44 IST
Attorney General denies consent for contempt proceedings on Bhushan
Nov 28, 2020 23:40 IST
Guest Column: Blended learning models are here to stay
Nov 28, 2020 23:45 IST
Pending work on Thakurli parallel road gets Kalyan-Dombivli civic body nod
Nov 28, 2020 23:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.