Haryana govt pensioners can submit life certificate till February 28

Earlier, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and in view of the vulnerability of the elderly, the government had extended the date to submit the certificate till December 31.

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 16:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

State government pensioners and family pensioners have to submit the life certificate in November every year for further continuation of pension. (Representational photo)

Haryana government pensioners can submit the mandatory life certificate up to February 28, 2021, to continue receiving pension, an official spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Earlier, due to the Covid -19 pandemic and in view of the vulnerability of the elderly, the state government had extended the date to submit the life certificate till December 31.

According to the rules, state government pensioners and family pensioners have to submit the life certificate in November every year for further continuation of pension. The government stops the pension automatically if the life certificate is not received in November.

An official spokesperson said that in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, pensioners have been given time from November 1 to February 28, 2021, to submit their Jeevan Pramaan Patras (life certificates). During this period, the pensioners will continue to receive their pension, the spokesperson said.

The government has asked the pensioners to update information regarding their Parivar Pehchan Patra by January 15, 2021.

