Haryana govt puts trade embargo on Chinese firms, annuls two tenders

The works under the two tenders carried a financial implication of about ₹780 crore.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 22:46 IST

By Hitender Rao, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The BJP-led Haryana government has decided to put in effect a trade ban on Chinese companies by annulling two tenders for installation of flue gas de-sulphurisation (FGD) system at their thermal power plants in Hisar and Yamunanagar.

Top officials said the lowest bidders (L-1) for both the tenders were Chinese firms – Beijing SPC Environment Protection Tech for Yamunanagar power plant and Shanghai Electric Corporation for the Hisar power plant. The prices quoted by the Chinese bidders were quite competitive, officials said.

“We are going for a fresh tender with changed conditions. Only companies registered in India will be eligible to participate as per the terms and conditions of the new tender,” said a top official.



The environment, forest and climate change ministry had in December 2015 issued new environmental norms for thermal power plants mandating installation of pollution control equipment. The state government decided to install the FGD system at its power generating plants in Hisar and Yamunanagar. National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) was appointed as the consultant. The Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL) invited applications through international competitive bidding route.

A total of five bids, including three from Chinese companies, were received for Deen Bandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Station in Yamunanagar. Indian bidder EPIL also participated in collaboration with a Chinese firm and M/s BHEL applied jointly with a non-Chinese foreign firm. Three companies, including two Chinese firms, participated in the tender for Hisar power plant. The third bidder was M/s BHEL which made a bid in foreign collaboration.

“In the prevailing economic situation due to Covid-19 and in line with the Central government’s policies to encourage indigenous companies, it has been decided to scout for Indian firms for the project using the domestic bidding pattern,” said HPGCL managing director Mohammad Shayin.

