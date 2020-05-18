Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana govt schools to open admn offices

Haryana govt schools to open admn offices

Principal, clerks, computer operators and peons to join duty

Updated: May 18, 2020 23:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Haryana government has decided to allow the government schools to open their administrative offices to carry out urgent and unavoidable works, while strictly following the norms to contain the Covid-19 spread.

An official spokesperson said the principal/head of the government school concerned besides one clerk, one computer operator and one peon/gardener would be allowed to return to the school.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved a proposal in this regard, the spokesperson added.

The state government has already allowed the private schools in Haryana to open their administrative offices.



The spokesperson said that the decision to open administrative offices in all government schools has been taken to carry out urgent and unavoidable administrative works in schools such as preparation of salary bills, ensuring delivery of library books to students, distribution of textbooks lying in buffer stock to students and maintenance and cleanliness of school premises.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhi HC tells police to speed up probe in ‘Bois Locker Room’ case
May 19, 2020 04:25 IST
Delhi man beats wife to death over dispute
May 19, 2020 04:20 IST
Back to work, auto drivers in Ludhiana openly flout distancing norms
May 19, 2020 04:12 IST
Indian envoy to UK retires after a ‘roller-coaster ride’
May 19, 2020 04:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.