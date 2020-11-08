Sections
Haryana govt to recruit 1,000 AYUSH assistants to encourage yoga in schools

The CM said the state government is planning to set up 600 more gymnasiums and 560 gymnasiums have already been set up in the state.

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 19:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said the state government has given approval to recruit around 1,000 AYUSH assistants to encourage yoga education in schools across the state.

Addressing a yoga training camp of the teachers of the education department through video conferencing from Panipat, the CM said the state government is planning to set up 600 more gymnasiums and 560 gymnasiums have already been set up in the state.

The yoga training camp was organised by Haryana school shiksha pariyojna parishad and Haryana yog parishad. Khattar said 2,200 teachers will be trained in the first phase of the week-long training camp. He said competitions related to yoga will be organised from the block-level to the state-level.

This training programme will be functional at 6,000 schools in three phases wherein yoga will be included in the morning meetings.

Education minister Kanwar Pal also joined the function via video conference from Yamunanagar and assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta from Panchkula.

Haryana yog parishad chairman Dr Jaideep Arya said the yoga culture has been strengthened through the constitution of Haryana Yog Parishad by the state government.

