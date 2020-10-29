Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana govt transfers 18 IAS officers

Haryana govt transfers 18 IAS officers

As many as 11 officers who were shifted or given additional charge two days ago also figure in the Wednesday’s reshuffle.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 00:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Haryana government on Wednesday issued transfer and posting orders of 18 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers. As many as 11 officers who were shifted or given additional charge two days ago also figure in the Wednesday’s reshuffle.

Additional chief secretary (ACS), public works (B&R) Alok Nigam was again given the additional responsibility of medical education and research. Mahavir Singh who was transferred as ACS, school education on Monday and posted as ACS, labour was again given the additional charge of school education while Vineet Garg was posted as principal secretary, skill development and industrial training.

Secretary to governor, G Anupama, was given the additional charge of principal secretary, forests and wildlife. Director, supplies and disposals, Nitin Yadav, was given the additional charge of director general, elementary education while labour commissioner Pankaj Yadav was given the additional charge of secretary, personnel.

Vinay Singh was posted as chief administrator, HUDA, while Ashok Sangwan who was on Monday posted as chief administrator, HUDA, was shifted as additional resident commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi. TL Satyaprakash was posted as managing director, HVPN and secretary, Home-1 while Pankaj Yadav was posted as secretary, Home-II. Balkar Singh was posted as managing director, DHBVN, and RC Bidhan was transferred as director, development and panchayat.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Joe Biden votes, attacks President Donald Trump over Covid-19 response
Oct 29, 2020 00:13 IST
With 5,673 new coronavirus cases, Delhi records its highest single-day spike
Oct 28, 2020 20:51 IST
Bihar polls: Voting in phase 1 concludes, 53.54% turnout recorded
Oct 28, 2020 21:15 IST
Pak seethes at India-US statement asking it to rein in terror
Oct 28, 2020 20:45 IST

latest news

Himachal’s buyback policy for plastic yields positive result
Oct 29, 2020 00:44 IST
4.6-acre housing project site in Sector 77 fetched for ₹100 crore
Oct 29, 2020 00:43 IST
Avika Gor shares she went from not working out to losing 13 kgs
Oct 29, 2020 00:45 IST
Myanmar terror outfit arms itself with Chinese weapons
Oct 29, 2020 00:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.