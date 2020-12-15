Sections
Haryana govt waives rent of shops at bus stands from April to June

Haryana govt waives rent of shops at bus stands from April to June

The state government’s fleet of buses was grounded during this period due to the Covid-19 lockdown

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 16:42 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

State transport minister Mool Chand Sharma said 50% rent of shops located at bus stands of Haryana Roadways will be waived from July 1 to 31, 2020. (HT file photo)

The Haryana government has decided to waive the entire rent of shops located at bus stands of Haryana Roadways from April 1 to June 30, 2020.

Besides, 50% rent of such shops will also be waived from July 1 to July 31, 2020.

Haryana transport minister Mool Chand Sharma said that a proposal to this effect has been approved by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The state government’s fleet of buses was grounded during this period due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

