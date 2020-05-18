Haryana industries allowed to function with 100% workforce

Sections
May 18, 2020

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Haryana government on Monday allowed industrial areas with access control (industrial model townships, special economic zones and industrial estates), e-commerce enterprises and industries in rural, urban and municipal areas to start functioning with 100% workforce.

All the functional industrial establishments will be outside containment zones. CM Manohar Lal Khattar said areas other than the containment zones will be considered as orange zones and all non-restricted activities will resume in such areas.

Issuing guidelines for industrial units, the state government said these establishments will have to apply on Saral Haryana portal to get movement passes for their employees.

“Immediate and automatic approval shall be accorded for the generation of movement passes as soon as the applications are submitted on the portal. The passes will be valid till May 31,” said an order issued by the industries and commerce principal secretary AK Singh. Movement passes already issued to industrial workers will stand automatically extended till May 31, the order said.



The state government on Monday wrote to Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh governments besides Chandigarh administration, seeking their consent for operation of inter-state bus routes, as mandated by the ministry of home affairs (MHA) in its lockdown 4.0 guidelines.

The state has sought consent to operate buses on Panchkula- Delhi, Gurugram- Chandigarh, Ambala- Shimla, Karnal- Amritsar, Faridabad- Aligarh, Gurugram- Aligarh, Panipat- Bareilly, Gurugram- Mathura, Gurugram- Rajasthan, Hisar- Ajmer, Ambala- Dehradun and Gurugram- Gwalior routes.

