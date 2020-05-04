Sections
Haryana industries to get permission to operate on weekly basis

For the week one starting from May 4 to10, industrial areas with access control IT/ IT-enabled services located in the red zone would be allowed to carry out their activities with 33% workforce while industries others than IT/ITES can start their operations with 50% workforce.

Updated: May 04, 2020 00:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Haryana government on Sunday decided that permission to all the industrial and commercial establishments in red, orange and green zones would be granted on a weekly basis from Monday onwards. The revised guidelines will replace the old guidelines issued by the state government.

An official spokesperson said that as per the latest MHA guidelines, activities in a region shall be allowed based on the risk profiling of the districts into red, orange, and green zones. For the week one starting from May 4 to10, industrial areas with access control IT/ IT-enabled services located in the red zone would be allowed to carry out their activities with 33% workforce while industries others than IT/ITES can start their operations with 50% workforce.

In the orange zone, IT/ITES would be allowed to carry out their activities with 50% workforce while others can start their operations with 75% staff. In the green zone, both IT/ITES and others can carry out their operations with 100% staff strength.

Industries in the rural areas would also run on similar lines in all three zones. E-commerce industrial units located in the red zone would be permitted to carry out activities for essential goods only. The spokesperson said other industries located in urban areas would be allowed to carry out their operations in only orange (50% staff in IT/ITES and 75% for others) and green zone (both IT/ITES and others can carry out their operations with 100% staff).



