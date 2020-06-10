Haryana khap warns of stir if Sonali Phogat not arrested

One of the Haryana’s prominent Khap bodies, Binain Khap, on Wednesday held a meeting in Jind’s Danoda Kalan village and demanded the arrest of TikTok star-turned BJP leader Sonali Phogat for thrashing Hisar market committee secretary Sultan Singh during her visit to Balsamand mandi last week.

The khap members said if their demands weren’t met, they would launch an agitation on June 12.

The meeting, chaired by khap president Nafe Singh Nain, passed a resolution condemning the incident and described it as an insult of ‘Khap’s son’, Sultan Singh, who hails from Saccha Khera village of Jind district, where this khap wields influence.

“We will give a memorandum to Hisar superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia and deputy commissioner Priyanka Soni on June 12 to arrest Phogat. If our demands are not met, we will go on a protest,” he added.

UNDER PRESSURE TO STRIKE COMPROMISE: SECY

Hisar market committee secretary Sultan Singh, who was also present in the meeting, claimed that many people were mounting pressure on him to strike a compromise with Phogat.

“Her supporters had also thrashed me. I will accept whatever decision the Khap body makes in this issue,” he added.

WOMEN PROTEST IN HISAR

Meanwhile, a group of women held a protest in Hisar and sought arrest of Sultan Singh. They said Singh had used indecent language to address Sonali Phogat and other women politicians of Haryana.

“Sonali had to thrash Sultan Singh as he used derogatory remarks against her. A woman cannot tolerate such a slur on her from anyone,” said one of the protesters.

The police should arrest him, otherwise we will start an agitation in Hisar, the women said.