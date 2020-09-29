Sections
Haryana logs 1, 630 new infections, 24 deaths

Haryana logs 1, 630 new infections, 24 deaths

The recovery rate improved to 86.44%, from Sunday’s 84.63%, while the case fatality rate remained stable at 1.06%.

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 02:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman for Covid testing on Monday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Haryana reported 1, 630 new Covid-19 infections, 2, 421 recoveries and 24 deaths on Monday.

Six districts –Gurugram (261), Faridabad (195), Kurukshetra (163), Rohtak (126), Hisar (107) and Sonepat (102) reported more than 100 new infections.

Significant numbers were also reported from Yamunanagar (80), Fatehabad (70), Ambala (67), Sirsa (66), Panchkula (60), Rewari (59) and Mahendergarh (52).The fresh infections pushed the cumulative number of cases to 1, 25, 412. As per a medical bulletin, 2, 421 infected persons recovered from the virus on Monday, taking the number of recoveries to 1, 08, 411. The recovery rate improved to 86.44%, from Sunday’s 84.63%, while the case fatality rate remained stable at 1.06%.

Among the 24 who succumbed to the respiratory illness, five were from Panchkula, four from Panipat, two each from Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad and one each from Faridabad, Ambala, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar and Kaithal.

The medical bulletin said there were 364 critically ill patients, including 56 on ventilator support.

Among other districts, Panipat reported 43 new infections followed by Karnal (37), Bhiwani (36),) Kaithal (30), Jhajjar (26), Jind (20), Palwal (16), Charkhi Dadri (9) and Nuh (5).

