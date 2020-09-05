Sections
Haryana logs 1,884 new cases, 19 deaths

Nineteen persons infected with coronavirus in Haryana succumbed to the respiratory illness on Friday, taking the state’s death toll to 759. Among the dead, two persons...

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 00:27 IST

By HT Correspondent,

As per a medical bulletin, 1,282 infected persons recovered from the virus on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 57,171. (HT FILE)

Nineteen persons infected with coronavirus in Haryana succumbed to the respiratory illness on Friday, taking the state’s death toll to 759.

Among the dead, two persons each were from Faridabad, Rewari, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Fatehabad and Kaithal and one each from Ambala, Rohtak, Panipat, Panchkula, Hisar, Jhajjar and Yamunanagar.

The state reported 1,884 new coronavirus infections with three districts throwing more than 200 cases and three other registering more than 120 cases. They are Gurugram (229), Karnal (223) and Faridabad (220); and Panipat (138), Ambala and Panchkula (127 each). The six districts accounted for about 56% of the new infections.

Substantial numbers were also reported from Sonepat (98), Yamunanagar (90), Rewari (89), Sirsa (74), Mahendergarh (68), Hisar (55), Kaithal (54), and Kurukshetra and Jind (53 each). The fresh cases pushed the patient tally to 71,983.



Four districts — Gurugram (1,371), Karnal (1,265), Panipat (1,253) and Panchkula (1,054) — accounted for more than one third of active cases on Friday.

As per a medical bulletin, 1,282 infected persons recovered from the virus on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 57,171. The number of active cases stood at 14,053. The recovery rate was about 79% and the fatality rate came a shade lower to 1.05%. The bulletin said there were 222 critically ill patients, including 37 on ventilator support.

Among other districts, Jhajjar reported 40 new infections followed by Bhiwani (34), Rohtak (33), Palwal (27), Nuh (23), Fatehabad (17) and Charkhi Dadri (12).

