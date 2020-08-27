Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana logs 11 deaths, 1,397 new Covid cases

Haryana logs 11 deaths, 1,397 new Covid cases

Haryana reported 1,397 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Wednesday, while the virus claimed lives of 11 people, pushing the death toll to 634, the health...

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 02:08 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Haryana reported 1,397 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Wednesday, while the virus claimed lives of 11 people, pushing the death toll to 634, the health bulletin said.

Panchkula logged maximum 172 new infections as the state’s tally of cumulative positive cases mounted to 58,005.

The infection claimed the lives of two people each in Faridabad, Panipat and Fatehabad, while in Ambala, Jhajjar, Karnal, Bhiwani and Kurukshetra, one patient each died.

After Panchkula, Hisar recorded the second highest 139 new cases in the state, followed by 126 cases in Gurugram and 111 in Faridabad.



Sonepat recorded 91 cases, Rewari 26, Ambala and Rohtak 60 each, Panipat 92, Karnal 99, Palwal 6, Mahendergarh 51, Jhajjar and Bhiwani 14 each, Kurukshetra 61, Nuh 12, Sirsa 61, Yamunanagar 51, Fatehabad 58, Kaithal 78, and Jind 15.

On Wednesday, there were 9,758 active cases and 1,117 patients had recovered in last 24 hours.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Unsurvivable’ storm surge feared as Hurricane Laura strengthens to Category 4
Aug 27, 2020 02:32 IST
Dutch book ‘The Discomfort of Evening’ wins 2020 International Booker Prize
Aug 27, 2020 02:22 IST
Whitefly attacks cotton crop in Haryana’s Hisar, Fatehabad, Jind and Bhiwani
Aug 27, 2020 02:19 IST
Haryana assembly’s monsoon session lasts barely three hours
Aug 27, 2020 02:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.