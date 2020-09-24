Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana logs 22 fatalities, 1,698 Covid infections

Haryana logs 22 fatalities, 1,698 Covid infections

As per a medical bulletin, the state’s recovery rate, which is over 83%, continued to show improvement.

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 21:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Chandigarh

Haryana reported 1,698 fresh Covid infections, 2,063 recoveries and 22 deaths on Thursday.

Five districts - Gurugram (288), Faridabad (240), Kurukshetra (125), Panchkula (101) and Sirsa (100) - reported 100 or more new infections while Hisar (95), Ambala (92) and Sonepat (88) were just short of the 100 mark. The fresh infections pushed the cumulative number of cases to 1,18,554 while 98,410 people have recovered from the virus. Now, there are 18,889 active cases in the state.

As per a medical bulletin, the state’s recovery rate, which is over 83%, continued to show improvement. The case fatality rate is 1.06%.

Among the 22 who succumbed to the viral illness on Thursday, four were from Panchkula, three each from Ambala and Kurukshetra, two each from Faridabad, Rohtak, Sirsa, Yamunanagar and Kaithal and one each from Karnal and Fatehabad.

The bulletin said 376 patients were critically ill, and 54 of them were on ventilator support. Among other districts, Rewari reported 77 cases, followed by Panipat (71), Karnal (60), Rohtak and Palwal (55 each), Yamunanagar (47), Mahendergarh (44), Fatehabad (39), Jind (34), Jhajjar (30), Kaithal (28), Bhiwani (13), Nuh (11) and Charkhi Dadri (five).

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India underlines stability on ground ahead of fresh round of talks with China
Sep 24, 2020 21:24 IST
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
Sep 24, 2020 20:17 IST
Bank recovery agent arrested by NIA for Bengaluru riots after raids in 30 places
Sep 24, 2020 21:34 IST
Covid-19 positive Manish Sisodia has dengue, blood platelets falling: Delhi hospital
Sep 24, 2020 21:27 IST

latest news

Teenager’s ordeal: Brother, high on drugs, raped her last year
Sep 24, 2020 22:02 IST
AgustaWestland scam: Court to pass order on cognisance of charge sheet on September 25
Sep 24, 2020 21:47 IST
Deepika and Ranveer reach Mumbai, ahead of her questioning by NCB
Sep 24, 2020 21:43 IST
NIA grills Kerala CM’s former aide for third time in gold smuggling case
Sep 24, 2020 21:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.