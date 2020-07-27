Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana logs 3 deaths, 794 fresh infections

Haryana logs 3 deaths, 794 fresh infections

SPEEDY SAMPLING: 2.85 lakh samples collected in last 26 days

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 00:37 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

730 patients recovered in Haryana on Sunday, taking the number of those cured to 24,384. (Parveen Kumar/ht)

Haryana recorded 794 new Covid-19 infections on Sunday, taking the state’s tally to 31,332, a health bulletin said. One patient each succumbed to the disease in Panchkula, Kurukshetra and Hisar and the death toll rose to 392.

According to the health bulletin, 730 patients recovered on Sunday, pushing the number of those cured to 24,384. There were 6,556 active cases till Sunday evening in Haryana, which recorded the recovery rate at 77.82%.

Faridabad reported the highest number of cases (219), followed by Gurugram (121), Rewari (81), Panipat (47), Karnal (44), Rohtak (39), Ambala (32), Kurukshetra (28), Yamunanagar (25), Sonepat (24), Palwal and Panchkula (19 each), Fatehabad and Hisar (17 each), Mahendergarh (16), Jhajjar (11), Jind (10), Nuh (7), Kaithal and Bhiwani (6 each), Charkhi Dadri (5) and Sirsa (1).

Until Sunday, Haryana had sent 5.49 lakh samples for testing, 2.64 lakh of which were collected in last 26 days. On an average, Haryana has been testing 10,971 people per day since the July beginning.



On June 30, the state had 14,548 Covid-19 positive cases, and the number rose to 31,332 by July 26. Haryana has seen 18,784 infections in 26 days against 14,548 cases recorded in about four months.

Health department officials linked the rise in new cases to manyfold increase in testing.

Also, the death toll on June 30 was 236 and this month alone, 156 people have lost their battle with the infection.

