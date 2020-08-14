Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana logs 793 new cases, 792 recoveries

Haryana logs 793 new cases, 792 recoveries

Haryana reported 793 new coronavirus infections and 792 recoveries from the contagion on Thursday. Eight coronavirus infected persons succumbed to the viral illness on Thursday,...

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 01:10 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Haryana reported 793 new coronavirus infections and 792 recoveries from the contagion on Thursday. Eight coronavirus infected persons succumbed to the viral illness on Thursday, taking the death toll to 511.

Among the persons who died on Thursday, three were from Panipat, two from Faridabad and one each from Ambala, Sonepat and Gurugram.

As per a medical bulletin, the cumulative number of positive cases was 44,817 and there were 37,846 recoveries. The number of active cases on Thursday was 6,820. The recovery rate climbed to 83.64 % and the fatality rate remained at 1.14%.

The bulletin said there were 146 critically ill patients, including 25 on ventilator support. The number of patients with mild symptoms of the disease was 6,674.



Four NCR districts of Faridabad (136), Gurugram (78), Palwal (51) and Sonepat (50) accounted for about 40% of the new infections on Thursday. And, so was the case with five northern districts of Panipat (119), Ambala (63), Karnal (62), Kurukshetra and Panchkula (36 each), which also threw up about 40% of the new infections.

Among the other districts, Hisar reported 43 new infections, Mahendergarh (37), Kaithal (27), Rewari (18), Fatehabad (12), Bhiwani (10), Nuh (7), Jhajjar (5) and Jind (3). No fresh cases were reported from Charkhi Dadri, Rohtak, Sirsa and Yamunanagar districts.

Meanwhile, Kurukshetra authorities said two persons succumbed to the virus in Kurukshetra, taking the death toll to 14 in the district. As per the health department, one of the victims, a 43-year-old woman, was suffering from kidney infection and diabetes. The other deceased, a 65-year-old man from Pehowa, also had diabetes along with high blood pressure.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Two farmers fall into manhole in Sirsa, one rescued
Aug 14, 2020 01:11 IST
‘Harris may help Biden with women, youth, GOP voters’
Aug 14, 2020 01:10 IST
Haryana logs 793 new cases, 792 recoveries
Aug 14, 2020 01:10 IST
Four arrested for extortion bid in Jhajjar
Aug 14, 2020 01:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.