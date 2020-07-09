Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana logs biggest single-day spike with 691 cases

Haryana logs biggest single-day spike with 691 cases

Three patients – two in Faridabad and one in Ambala – lost their lives to the virus, pushing the death toll to 282

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 00:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A health worker taking a swab sample for Covid-19 rapid antigen testing at an Anganwadi centre in Hari Nagar, Gurugram, on Wednesday. (PARVEEN KUMAR/HT)

Haryana on Wednesday registered the biggest-ever single-day surge in Covid-19 cases with 691 fresh infections, the health bulletin said.

Three patients – two in Faridabad and one in Ambala – lost their lives to the virus, pushing the death toll to 282. The number of Covid-19 cases reported in the state stood at 18,690 on Wednesday.

According to the health bulletin, Faridabad logged the maximum (156) fresh cases, followed by Gurugram (133) and Rewari (81). Among other districts where infections were detected included Sonepat (66), Rohtak (57), Hisar (38), Jhajjar (27), Panipat (21), Sirsa (20), Bhiwani (18), Mahendergarh (15), Ambala (14), Karnal (13), Palwal and Nuh (7 each), Panchkula (5), Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra and Kaithal (3 each), and Charkhi Dadri and Jind (2 each).

While there were 4,302 active cases in the state, 461 patients recovered from the disease on Wednesday, taking the tally of those cured to 14,106.



Among the worst-hit districts, Gurugram has 986 active cases and 6,316 cumulative Covid-19 cases, closely followed by Faridabad with 980 active and 4,926 total cases. Similarly, Sonepat has 509 active and 1,643 total cases, Rohtak and Rewari districts each have 284 active cases. At 89, Charkhi Dadri has the lowest active cases.

As per the health bulletin, the doubling rate on Wednesday was 19 days, while the recovery rate was 75.47%.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Education department to reduce syllabus soon
Jul 09, 2020 00:51 IST
Jagdeep, Bollywood’s ‘Soorma Bhopali’, passes away at 81
Jul 09, 2020 00:47 IST
‘Global Hub Covid Hospital working with 30% staff’
Jul 09, 2020 00:46 IST
Thane mix-up: Two cremations for a man, other’s kin don’t get to see him even once
Jul 09, 2020 00:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.