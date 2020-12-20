Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana minister Vij feeling better: Hospital

Haryana minister Vij feeling better: Hospital

Vij (67) tested positive for Covid-19 on December 5. Initially, he was admitted to the civil hospital at Ambala and later, shifted to the PGIMS-Rohtak, before being hospitalised at Medanta.

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 00:22 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar meeting health minister Anil Vij in the hospital on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

Haryana home minister Anil Vij, who is undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at the Medanta hospital in Gurugram, is feeling “better” and he “rested well” on Saturday, the hospital said. In a media bulletin, Dr A K Dubey, medical superintendent, Medanta hospital, informed that Vij has been talking to the members of the medical team.

“Though he is still in the ICU on High Flow Nasal Cannula on oxygen support, doctors are satisfied with his response to the treatment.

“His vital parameters are stable and he continues to be monitored round the clock, Dubey said.

Vij (67) tested positive for Covid-19 on December 5. Initially, he was admitted to the civil hospital at Ambala and later, shifted to the PGIMS-Rohtak, before being hospitalised at Medanta. On Saturday, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar visited him in the hospital to enquire about his well-being.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India bans Covid-19 rapid antigen test kits by Korean company for 7 days
by Anonna Dutt
Alarm over new Covid-19 variant puts London in lockdown
by Prasun Sonwalkar
Farmers’ protest day 24: Haryana CM meets Tomar, agitation intensifies
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
North Kerala on high alert after 11-yr-old boy dies due to shigella bacterial infection
by HT Correspondent

latest news

Haryana BJP leaders protesting over SYL face farmers’ wrath
by HT Correspondent
Maharashtra sees 3,970 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally rises to 1,892,707
by Eeshanpriya MS
3 friends die after police van hits their car in Karnal
by HT Correspondent
Hafed exploring rice, mustard export opportunities to Africa
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.