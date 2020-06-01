Sections
Haryana: No curbs on interstate movement from today

Lockdown in containment zones will continue till June 30; shops to remain open from 9am to 7pm

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 02:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

All containment zones in Haryana will continue to be under lockdown till June 30, state government’s guidelines issued on Sunday night stated. There would be no restriction on interstate and inter-district movement of people and goods June 1 onwards, while shops will remain open from 9am to 7pm.

Transport department will issue the time table of interstate and inter-district bus routes.

Sports activities can be started from 5am instead of 7am now, the guidelines said.

Cap on number of wedding guests and funeral attendees will be 50 and 20.



Wearing of mask is compulsory in public places, work places and during travelling.

Taxis and cabs will ply in accordance with existing standard operating procedures (SOPs).

From June 8, activities will be allowed in religious places, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services and shopping malls in accordance with the SOPs, which will be decided later by the ministry of health and family welfare.

The state government will open the restricted areas in a phased manner in accordance with the provisions of the National Disaster Management Act.

District magistrate can impose restrictions in the areas in their jurisdiction under Section 144 of the CrPC on movement of individuals from 9pm to 5am, except for essential services.

