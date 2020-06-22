Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana plans its own anti-corruption watchdog

Haryana plans its own anti-corruption watchdog

KHATTAR’S BRAINCHILD: To be set up on the lines of the central vigilance commission, will bolster state govt’s anti-corruption image

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 00:18 IST

By Pawan Sharma, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Haryana government is actively mulling a proposal to set up a powerful and autonomous anti-corruption watchdog on the lines of central vigilance commission (CVC).

“A brainchild of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the state vigilance commission (SVC) will greatly help in ensuring clean and transparent administration. The idea is to send a loud and clear message to the corrupt elements,” said two top government functionaries, who are privy to the development.

As vigilance bureaus/organisations are directly under the control of state governments, often there are allegations of these departments being used to settle political scores and checkmate opponents. An overarching autonomous vigilance institution free from the control of the state government and political influence will create an effective deterrence against corruption, said one of the functionaries.

The SVC will also bolster the image of the CM whose slew of measures, including online transfer policy, have already brought a lot of transparency in the government functioning.



Notably, clean governance has been Khattar’s poll plank in the assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

“The CM wants to have SVC in place at the earliest, but not before building a consensus and seeking support of the Opposition,” a state BJP leader said, adding that discreet discussions are on with some key political leaders. Some trusted bureaucrats in the chief minister’s office are also in the loop.

“The SVC will have eminent members from diverse fields, including judiciary, to ensure vital checks and balances,” said the second official.

LEGAL FOOTING

Legal experts say a proper legislation needs to be enacted to set up the SVC. “It should not be based on the executive order and must be identical to the CVC,” they added.

“How the SVC panel is selected will indicate the intentions of the government. While appointing the SVC panel, the government must adopt the same methodology, standards and procedures as followed by the Centre,” say legal experts, adding that there was no scope of diluting the appointment process.

PULLS & PRESSURES

A similar plan mooted by the neighbouring Punjab government some years ago came a cropper due to the pressure mounted by the IPS lobby that was opposed to the SVC. The government functionaries cited above admitted the possible backlash from the “IPS brigade” in the state too.

Box: State vigilance commission

Khattar wants to put in place an overarching autonomous vigilance institution free from political influence to ensuring clean and transparent administration

The SVC will have eminent members from diverse fields, including judiciary, to ensure proper checks and balances

Immediate challenge before the CM will be to bring on board home minister Anil Vij and neutralise the opposition from police.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Telangana sees highest single-day spike with 730 new Covid-19 cases
Jun 22, 2020 00:32 IST
Solar eclipse: A low-key affair at Kurukshetra
Jun 22, 2020 00:30 IST
Movie shooting in Uttarakhand amid Covid-19 outbreak? Follow govt’s SOP
Jun 22, 2020 00:28 IST
11 deaths, 412 fresh cases in Haryana
Jun 22, 2020 00:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.