Haryana plans to start paddy procurement from Sept 25

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 18:29 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday reviewed the arrangements being made for the crop procurement. (HT FILE)

The Haryana government is planning to start paddy procurement for the public distribution system (PDS) from September 25, instead of October 1 and will seek permission from the Centre for this.

Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday reviewed the arrangements being made for the crop procurement.

An official spokesperson said at least 200 additional procurement centres will be set up for paddy procurement, which will take the total number of procurement centres in the state to 400. These centres will be set up in eight districts which have high paddy production.

At least 120 procurement centres will be set up for bajra, while 30 will be set up for moong, up from 15 earlier.



An official spokesperson said the last date for farmers to register their crop online on the ‘Meri Fasal Mera Boyra’ portal is September 10 in case of millet and September 15 for paddy, moong, maize etc.

The deputy CM said a letter will be written to the Central government seeking permission to start paddy procurement for the PDS from September 25. He said every single grain of farmers’ crops will be procured by the state government.

