Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana Police busts interstate gang involved in ATM card cloning, 4 held

Haryana Police busts interstate gang involved in ATM card cloning, 4 held

Haryana Police spokesperson informed that arrested accused were identified as Sonu of Bhiwani, Ajay of Delhi, Jony of district Hisar and Amrit of Hansi.

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 06:13 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Chandigarh

The gang was busted after police managed to get hold of one of the gang members Sonu, when his wallet fell outside an ATM in Safidon on August 1 while he was attempting a similar crime with card cloning. (HT Archives. Representative image)

With the arrest of four accused in Jind, Haryana Police on Tuesday busted an interstate card cloning gang that was instrumental in stealing ATM card data and cheating people.Police have seized an ATM cloning machine and swap machine from them.

Haryana Police spokesperson informed that arrested accused were identified as Sonu of Bhiwani, Ajay of Delhi, Jony of district Hisar and Amrit of Hansi. The gang cheated people in Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttrakhand, Gujarat, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh. They first steal data and then data was used to clone cards and later used at different ATM machines.

The gang was busted after police managed to get hold of one of the gang members Sonu, when his wallet fell outside an ATM in Safidon on August 1 while he was attempting a similar crime with card cloning. Police started an investigation on the basis of documents recovered from the wallet. While Sonu and Ajay were nabbed from Delhi, two others were arrested from Hansi.

During preliminary interrogation revealed that the gang had carried out 55 ATM frauds including 17 in Haryana, 7 in Uttar Pradesh, 2 in Maharashtra, 6 in Uttrakhand, 3 each in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, 11 in Rajasthan, 5 in Delhi and 1 in West Bengal. Police are also trying to arrest other gang members.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Horoscope Today: What’s in store for your zodiac sign on August 12
Aug 12, 2020 06:29 IST
Haryana Police busts interstate gang involved in ATM card cloning, 4 held
Aug 12, 2020 06:13 IST
LIVE: Australia’s Victoria has deadliest day of coronavirus pandemic
Aug 12, 2020 05:56 IST
Indian-American groups laud historic selection of Kamala Harris as Biden’s vice presidential candidate
Aug 12, 2020 06:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.