Haryana Police’s Durga Shakti app spreads wings in Punjab, HP, Delhi, Rajasthan and UP

Chandigarh: Durga Shakti, the software application of Haryana Police that offers panic button facility for women in distress, has also started spreading its wings in Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Having gained more than 51,000 new users in Haryana between January and November 2020, the total count of followers of this app has now crossed 2 lakh.

Durga Shakti app is available on both Google and Apple play store.

According to Haryana Police, 133 people in Rajasthan, 118 in Delhi, 104 in Punjab, 60 in Himachal Pradesh and 14 in UP downloaded the application last year.

“In 2020, Haryana Police received a large number of complaints through this app and registered 21 first information reports (FIRs),” additional director general of police (ADGP), crime against women, Kala Ramachandran said.

While preventive action was taken in 33 matters, over 1,100 issues were resolved amicably after the police received complaints via the app.

The ADGP said that users of neighbouring Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh have installed the app to ensure safety in case of an emergency.

33 EXCLUSIVE WOMEN POLICE STATIONS

Haryana has 33 exclusive women police stations at present. “We are establishing a women’s help desk in 200 police stations to make the process approachable and women-friendly,” Ramachandran said.

She said to provide women a sense of security, Haryana Police has improved the working of its women helpline number 1091.

While all complaints received on the helpline were looked into and disposed of, 2,802 of the 88,000 complaints received on 1091 (accessible from anywhere in the country) were converted into FIRs between January and November 2020.

Women police personnel have been deputed exclusively in each district to attend to such complaints on priority.

In 2021, the outreach of Durga Shakti App and other women’s safety measures would be increased further, she said.

SIXTH IN TRACKING SEXUAL OFFENCES

Haryana Police have secured the sixth slot across the country under the investigation tracking system for sexual offences (ITSSO) ranking introduced by the Union home ministry. “We are performing well on the ITSSO dashboard, which is an online module available to law enforcement agencies at all levels that allow the state police to undertake real-time monitoring and management for completing investigation in rape cases within two months. Haryana Police is at the sixth position in India with a compliance rate of 54.2 %,” she said.