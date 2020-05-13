Haryana Police seized over 2 lakh liquor bottles in Hisar Range during lockdown

Ever since the lockdown was imposed on March 24 midnight in the state, Haryana Police have recovered more than 2 lakh bottles of liquor either illicit or being transported illegally and arrested 817 people in five districts of Hisar Range on the charge of bootlegging, director general of police (DGP) Manoj Yadava said on Wednesday.

The range comprises Hisar, Jind, Sirsa, Fatehabad and Hansi, where 650 cases have been registered under the Excise Act. Police have seized 39,712 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), 59,315 of country-made liquor, 1.05 lakh of beer, 5,174 of illicit liquor and 31,878 litres of ‘lahan’ (a raw material for producing illicit liquor).

In addition, 45 working units being used for producing illicit liquor were also destroyed, the DGP said.

The liquor vends were opened across Haryana a week back.

During this period, five most-wanted and 48 other criminals from Hisar Range were also nabbed.

While one most-wanted criminal each was apprehended from Hisar, Hansi and Jind districts, two were arrested in Sirsa district. Among the 48 criminals involved in various heinous crimes, 16 were arrested from Hisar, eight from Hansi, nine from Jind, 13 from Sirsa and two from Fatehabad.

972KG NARCOTIC SUBSTANCE RECOVERED

“Police have seized over 972kg narcotic substance in the Hisar Range during the lockdown period,” the DGP said.

Yadava said all field units were directed to step up vigil and increase police presence to send all criminals behind bars. Since the lockdown, he said, police have intensified its patrolling while ensuring strict lockdown to ensure the safety of citizens, which yielded fruitful results.

The DGP said they have also nabbed 261 people under the NDPS Act and registered 151 cases. He said among the drugs seized from the possession of arrested accused included over 9kg heroin, 745kg poppy husk, 97kg ganja/charas, 7,220 banned capsules and 21,185 tablets.

In Yamunanagar, around 19,000 liquor bottles have been seized by police during this period.

SP Himanshu Garg said, “Our teams have seized 18,761 bottles of various types of liquors and 6 litres of lahan during the lockdown period. We have registered 35 FIRs and arrested 39 people. Similarly, 31,400 intoxicating tablets, 35 injections and 2.9 kg poppy husk has been recovered during the same period. In these cases, three FIRs were registered and four accused were nabbed.”