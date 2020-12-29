Haryana Police traced over 1,700 missing kids this year

Sections
Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 22:51 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Haryana Police has traced 1,716 missing children and handed them over to their families in the past one year. Among the traced missing children are 771 boys and 945 girls. Some of these children had been missing for a long time.

Director general of police (DGP) Manoj Yadava said that the state police also tracked and rescued 1,189 child beggars and 1,941 child labourers this year. These children were found either working at shops or doing odd jobs for their livelihood.

The DGP said that 1,433 missing children were traced and reunited by field units and the remaining 283 were traced by specialised anti-human trafficking units of the crime branch.

“Under the programme, police visited public places including bus stands, railway stations and religious places, besides institutions such as shelter homes to search for children who may have been separated from their parents,” Yadava said.

“Police visited shelter homes and made an effort to track down parents of missing children who are unable to reveal much about their families. Our personnel screened all the children to extract required information to reunite them with their parents,” Yadava added.

