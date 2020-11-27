Haryana, Punjab farmers jointly resume Dilli Chalo march from Panipat

Several farmers from Punjab, who braved water cannons and tear gas before breaking through barricades put up by Haryana Police on the state’s border, reached Panipat late on Thursday night. (Bharat Bhushan/HT)

Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana gathered at Panipat on Friday and jointly resumed their march to the national capital on the Dilli Chalo call given by farm unions for an indefinite protest against the Centre’s new farm laws.

After a day of clashes with the police, the farmers from Haryana stopped their tractor-trailers for a night halt at Panipat toll plaza, where farmers from Punjab joined them. Several farmers from Punjab, who braved water cannons and tear gas before breaking through barricades put up by Haryana Police on the state’s border, reached Panipat late on Thursday night. Some of them continued their journey and reached Sonepat district, where the police have also put up barricades to stop them.

IT’S NOW A JAN ANDOLAN: BKU (RAJEWAL)

Bharti Kisan Union (Rajewal) Balbir Singh Rajewal and Haryana’s BKU leader Gurnam Singh Charuni along with their supporters decided to jointly make a progress from Panipat toll plaza. “This has now become a jan andolan (mass agitation). Lakhs of farmers from Punjab are entering Haryana from 10 routes. We are united against the anti-farmer laws,” Rajewal said.

“Not only the farmers but every section of society is with farmers and only the BJP is in favour of these laws,” he said.

HIGHWAY DUG UP TO STOP FARMERS

Police have put up barricades near Samalkha town of Panipat district and even dug up holes on National Highway 44 to stop the farmers.

But the farmer leaders reiterated that they will continue their journey and will cross all hurdles at any cost.

Haryana BKU president Charuni urged farmers en route to come out join the protest.

MANSA FARMER KILLED AS TRUCK HITS TRACTOR

A 40-year-old farmer, Tanna Singh of Mansa district, was killed and two others were injured when a speeding truck hit their tractor-trolley at Bhiwani’s Mundhal village at 5.30am on Friday, police said.

The farmers were headed for Delhi to protest against the new farm laws.

The farmers refused to hand over the victim’s body to the police, while the injured farmers were admitted to a hospital.