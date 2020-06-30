Sections
Haryana ready to follow Unlock 2.0 guidelines: CM

The CM claimed that the situation was better in Haryana than several other states and most of the people had returned to their workplaces

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 23:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday urged the people of the state to follow instructions issued by the Centre for ‘Unlock 2.0’ beginning from July 1.

“On the request of the Prime Minister, people should not come out of their houses without a mask and maintain social distance in order to control the infection spread,” Khattar said while interacting with mediapersons on the sidelines of a private event in Karnal.

The CM claimed that the situation was better in Haryana than several other states and most of the people had returned to their workplaces.

He said the state government was committed to follow the directions issued by the Union government during the ‘Unlock 2.0’ and schools would remain closed till July 31.



About the movement of roadways buses, he said the decision will be taken after a review meeting as of 4,500 buses, only 850 were on the roads now.

On the ban imposed on certain Chinese apps, Khattar said the government took the decision following public sentiment as there was resentment against China over the killing of Indian soldiers. “The discussion for peace should continue, but the integrity of our country is the top priority,” he added.

‘CONG-RULED STATES SHOULD CUT FUEL PRICES FIRST’

Reacting over the Congress’ nationwide protests over the hike in fuel prices, Khattar said, “Congress governments in Rajasthan and Punjab should reduce the prices of fuel first as petrol and diesel are cheaper in Haryana than the neighboring states with the Congress in power.”

He justified the hike by saying, “We are taking money from wherever we can for the welfare of people.”

He said the state government was spending Rs 4,500 crore as committed expenses every month to provide relief to people.

