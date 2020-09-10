Haryana records 2K+ plus cases again, 28 succumb to the virus

As many as 1,828 patients were discharged on Wednesday, raising the tally of recovered patients to 65,143 in Haryana. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Haryana recorded 2,294 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease, which also claimed 28 lives on Wednesday, taking the toll to 882 (621 men, 261 women), according to the health bulletin.

At least 38% (868) of the total fresh cases were recorded in the five districts of Panchkula (143), Ambala (180), Yamunanagar (150), Karnal (160) and Kurukshetra (235), where a total of 15 people succumbed to the infection.

It may be recalled that 25 people had died of the virus while 2,286 new cases were detected in the state on Tuesday.

The number of active cases has also been continuously rising. For example, there were 17,328 active cases in the state until Wednesday evening, up from 16,890 on Tuesday. On September 1, the tally of the active patients stood at 11,885 and it rose to 14,911 on September 5.

Among the 28 fatalities on Wednesday, four patients each died in Karnal and Hisar, three patients lost their battle to the virus in Ambala, Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar, two in Faridabad and Panchkula, one each in Rohtak, Panipat, Mahendergarh, Jhajjar, Sirsa, Fatehabad and Kaithal.

As many as 1,828 patients were discharged, raising the tally of recovered patients to 65,143. The cumulative number of people found Covid-19 positive so far has risen to 83,353.

As per the bulletin, Faridabad recorded 287 new case, the highest in the state, followed by Gurugram 260, Sonepat 141, Panipat 127, Rohtak 24, Rewari 86, Hisar 108, Palwal 70, Mahendergarh 38, Jhajjar 62, Bhiwani 46, Nuh 23, Sirsa 56, Fatehabad 31, Kaithal 28, Jind 30, and Charkhi Dadri 9.

There were 284 critical patients, of which 48 were on ventilator support.

Haryana education minister tests positive for virus

Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal has become the latest addition to the list of politicians testing positive for Covid-19. As per a PTI report, the minister announced this on Twitter and said, “After some symptoms, I got my Covid test done and it returned positive. I request all those who might have come in my contact to isolate themselves and get their tests done.”