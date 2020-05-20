Haryana records 3 more Covid-19 deaths in 2 days

Three Gurugram residents succumbed to coronavirus disease at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, in the past two days, taking the total Covid-19 death count in Haryana to 17.

A 38-year-old from Gurugram’s Hari Nagar, who was admitted to PGIMS on May 18, died on Wednesday. The patient was suffering from cough and fever for the last five days. On the same day, a 50-year-old patient from Gurugram’s Mohammadpur, who was hospitalised on May 16, also died of the infection, PGIMS spokesperson Varun Arora said. He added that the patient had been diabetic for the past one and a half years.

Another Gurugram resident (33), who was also put on ventilator support after battling fever, cough, shortness of breath, loose motions and sore throat, died on Tuesday, Arora said.

8 CASES IN SONEPAT, 7 FROM FARIDABAD

Eight new cases – six nurses of Bhagat Phool Medical College for Women in Khanpur Kalan, a nine-year-old girl who returned from Mumbai with her parents, and the wife of an infected vegetable seller in Kundli – surfaced in Sonepat on Wednesday. A labourer hailing from Rajasthan also tested positive for the disease in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh. Likewise, seven new cases were reported from Faridabad, while six new cases came from Gurugram, four from Kurukshetra, two from Panipat and one from Jind.

FOUR INFECTED IN KURUKSHETRA

Kurukshetra chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Sukhbir Singh said that the four infected persons include two youths of Ajarana Khurd village who had returned from Andhra Pradesh. Among the other patients are a 58-year-old woman from Azad Nagar, 39-year-old from of Lakshman Colony and her 15-year-old son, who had returned from Ghaziabad, and a 25-year-old man from Sector 3 of Kurukshetra district.

The CMO said they have been admitted at a hospital in Shahbad and their localities have been sealed, while the samples of their family members have been sent for testing.

TWO NEW CASES IN PANIPAT

Panipat CMO Dr Sant Lal Verma informed that the two new cases reported on Wednesday included a 32-year-old woman from Faridpur village and a 31-year-old employee of a private factory who resides in the weavers’ colony of Panipat city. As per information, the woman had recently returned from Delhi and the man works as an accountant at the factory.

Verma said both the patients have been admitted at BPS Medical College, Khanpur Kalan, Sonepat, while their family members have been quarantined. The samples of their close contacts will also be sent for testing, he added.

21 MORE DISCHARGED

Meanwhile, with the discharge of 21 more patients, the total number of cured persons has reached 648. Of the total 85,347 samples sent for testing so far, 79,746 were found to be negative while 4,608 reports were still awaited, the state health department bulletin said.