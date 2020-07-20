Sections
Haryana records five fatalities, 617 new cases

As many as 26,164 cases have been reported from the state so far

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 01:23 IST

By HT Correspondents, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Five patients succumbed to Covid-19 in Haryana on Sunday, while 617 fresh cases emerged in 20 districts in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s patient tally to 26,164.

According to the state health bulletin, two patients died in Gurugram, and one each in Yamunanagar, Ambala and Faridabad.

Until Sunday evening, Haryana had 6,022 active cases with maximum 1,194 in Faridabad, followed by Gurugram (1,028), Sonepat (718), Rewari (393), Hisar (300) and Panipat (290).

As per the bulletin, 475 patients got recovered/discharged on Sunday, increasing the tally of those cured of Covid to 19,793.



Haryana has so far tested over 4.47 lakh people and as of Sunday, the state was conducting 17,647 tests per million.

The state’s doubling rate has climbed to 22 days.

Gurugram on Sunday registered 154 new cases, while Faridabad saw 115 fresh infections followed by Panipat (72), Sonepat (42), Ambala (40), Hisar (35), Karnal (28), Jhajjar (26), Kurukshetra (22), Rohtak (19), Palwal (14), Mahendergarh (13), Nuh (12), Panchkula and Charkhi Dadri (7 each), Sirsa (5), Yamunanagar and Kaithal (2 each), Jind and Fatehabad (1 each).

Among the fresh cases in Karnal included five cops. Health officials said in-charge of Nigdhu police station reportedly contracted the virus from a murder accused, who was arrested two days ago and tested positive on Friday. “Samples of all 11 policemen posted in Nigdhu police station were sent for Covid-19 tests, five of which turned out positive,” said Karnal SP Surender Singh Bhoria. He said the police station has been sealed for next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, health minister Anil Vij has urged the recovered patients to donate plasma to help those struggling from the infection. He has said that the state was in process to set up plasma banks in Panchkula, Faridabad, Gurugram and Rohtak.

