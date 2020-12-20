Haryana relaxes limit on gatherings, allows 200 people for indoor events, 500 for outdoors

Until now, the state government had been allowing not more than 50 persons for indoor events and 100 persons for outdoors in six national capital region districts -Gurugram, Rewari, Faridabad, Rohtak, Sonepat and Hisar. (Representative image) (HT FILE)

The Haryana government on Saturday relaxed the limit on gatherings, allowing a maximum of 200 persons in closed spaces and 500 persons in open spaces.

Until now, the state government had been allowing not more than 50 persons for indoor events and 100 persons for outdoors in six national capital region districts -Gurugram, Rewari, Faridabad, Rohtak, Sonepat and Hisar. For the remaining districts, the gathering had been limited to 100 persons for indoor functions and 200 persons for the outdoor, in an order issued in November.

As per a fresh order issued by the state disaster management authority late Saturday evening, a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed with a ceiling of 200 persons (i.e. 200 persons in the hall capacity of 400) in closed spaces. In open spaces, gatherings will be allowed with the ceiling of 500 persons with strict observance of social distancing, mandatory wearing of face masks, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitiser, the order said.

The government has also directed that the organisers of social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, and political functions and other gatherings shall take prior permission of district magistrates. The district magistrates will issue permissions after seeking the necessary no-objection certificate from the departments concerned, including the police. The deputy commissioners will also constitute joint inspection teams for enforcing these directions. They have been asked to ensure extensive checking and action against the violators as per the law.